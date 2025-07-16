Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRL opened at $154.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.48, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $254.15.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRL. Wall Street Zen cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cowen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.54.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $72,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,385.33. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

