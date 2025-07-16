Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 109,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

UNIT stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $293.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.39 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. Uniti Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

UNIT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.30 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

