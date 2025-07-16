Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $719,000 Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,137,000 after acquiring an additional 676,238 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,576,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,735,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,443,000 after acquiring an additional 448,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,396,000 after acquiring an additional 212,730 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $195,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,444. The trade was a 12.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.10 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average is $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $971.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.72 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.30%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.05%.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

