Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $906,000 Stock Holdings in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in First American Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in First American Financial by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. First American Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $70.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.24.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.05%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

