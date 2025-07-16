Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Unison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.4% during the first quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 20.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in CDW by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CDW by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,538,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,848,000 after acquiring an additional 574,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $175.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.51 and its 200-day moving average is $175.70. CDW Corporation has a 52-week low of $137.31 and a 52-week high of $241.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. CDW had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 54.90%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 144,931 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,382.02. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $5,375,553.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. This represents a 43.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

