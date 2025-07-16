Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 1,795.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGN. BNP Paribas raised Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 2.4%

OGN opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 227.43% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.78%.

Insider Transactions at Organon & Co.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh acquired 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 144,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,348.88. This represents a 8.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel Karp acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 46,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,552.56. This represents a 8.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 102,345 shares of company stock worth $902,430 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

