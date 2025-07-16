Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,611,000 after buying an additional 48,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 656,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,676,000 after purchasing an additional 128,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth about $44,737,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

NYSE CNS opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.82. Cohen & Steers Inc has a twelve month low of $68.99 and a twelve month high of $110.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.64 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 30.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

