Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 73,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNL shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE BNL opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.00. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 190.16%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

