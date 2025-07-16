Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 65,070 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,070 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 16.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USFD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

US Foods Stock Down 1.1%

USFD stock opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average of $70.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $82.62.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,775. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

