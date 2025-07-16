Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 67.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,384 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 91,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after buying an additional 69,894 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,207,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day moving average is $96.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $163.21.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.86%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

