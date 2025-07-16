Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 86.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth $67,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.86.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $214.90 on Wednesday. Nordson Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.03 and a 1 year high of $266.86. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.64 and a 200-day moving average of $206.05.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.10%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

