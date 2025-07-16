NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stock Holdings Increased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,471.50. This represents a 47.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays set a $197.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $147.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.85 and a 200-day moving average of $118.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $168.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 73.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

