Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,762,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in NU by 2,193.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,109,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,611,000 after buying an additional 17,319,681 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $154,209,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $92,194,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NU by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,496,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,140,000 after buying an additional 7,930,598 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

NU Price Performance

NU stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

NU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.