NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Decreased by New Covenant Trust Company N.A.

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,211 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.3% of New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $170.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.67 and a 200-day moving average of $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $172.40. The company has a market cap of $4.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,767,150 shares of company stock worth $701,030,045 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.