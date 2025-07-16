Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE) Trading 0% Higher – Here’s Why

Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $28.30. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.
Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Stock Up 0.0%
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $566,000.00, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.06.
Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Company Profile
The Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (OAIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed long-only portfolio that holds 10 to 40 equity securities of US-listed companies. Stocks are selected using AI to monitor option activity and assess market sentiment OAIE was launched on Jun 16, 2022 and is managed by Optimize.
