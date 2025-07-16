Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 4,691.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 897.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $88.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.39.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

Several research firms have commented on ORA. Barclays upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.71.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $38,658.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,702.36. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $46,790.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,137 shares in the company, valued at $524,958.98. The trade was a 8.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,329 shares of company stock worth $423,443 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

