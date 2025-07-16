Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.74 and last traded at $23.71. Approximately 1,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45.

Get Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.