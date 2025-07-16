Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Position Cut by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 185.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

Shares of PLMR opened at $141.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.46. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.55 and a 1-year high of $175.85.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $174.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.97 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 21.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $790,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,388 shares in the company, valued at $61,261,538.32. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Carter sold 473 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $72,676.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,467.65. This represents a 56.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,473 shares of company stock worth $2,559,456. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

