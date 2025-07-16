Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 77.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 66,595 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at $1,040,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Paramount Global by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PARA. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of PARA opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.19. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.43%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

