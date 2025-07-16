Patrick Burnett Sells 23,000 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $346,150.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 115,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,793.40. This trade represents a 16.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick Burnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 14th, Patrick Burnett sold 5,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $86,652.50.

On Thursday, May 8th, Patrick Burnett sold 3,871 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $52,606.89.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.80 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.66% and a negative net margin of 60.95%. Analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ARQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 878,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,537,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

