Paul A. Mahon Sells 11,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $3,303,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,045,702.11. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $293.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.11. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $417.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 678.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,257,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.08.

View Our Latest Report on UTHR

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.