Paul A. Mahon Sells 11,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $3,303,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,045,702.11. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5%
NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $293.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.11. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $417.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.53.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.08.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
