Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,161,171,000 after buying an additional 876,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after buying an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,083,723,000 after buying an additional 454,226 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $286.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $296.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

