Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock Position Reduced by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

PPC stock opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.95%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

