Pineridge Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pineridge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $286.39 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $296.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.02. The company has a market capitalization of $795.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

