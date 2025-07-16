Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,432,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,533,000 after buying an additional 12,986,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,205,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,701,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,985 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,635,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,441,000 after buying an additional 4,527,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,330,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $214,006.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,158,833 shares in the company, valued at $39,527,793.63. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $1,014,005.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 362,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,428,982.50. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,278,445 shares of company stock worth $43,269,922. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.61.

Pinterest Trading Up 1.5%

PINS stock opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $42.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 50.41%. The firm had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

