Promising Fitness Stocks To Consider – July 14th

Apple, lululemon athletica, PDD, Paychex, and Best Buy are the five Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the health and exercise sector—this includes gym and fitness-center chains, exercise-equipment manufacturers, athletic apparel brands, and digital wellness or workout-app providers. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to consumer trends toward healthier, more active lifestyles, with returns driven by industry growth, innovation and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,587,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,290,267. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Apple has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.83.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $7.62 on Monday, hitting $228.89. 3,369,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,359. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. lululemon athletica has a 1-year low of $219.97 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.21 and its 200 day moving average is $316.37.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $2.50 on Monday, hitting $102.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,830,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,952,925. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.76. PDD has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $155.67. The company has a market capitalization of $142.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.31. 2,415,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,235. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $118.58 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.00. 4,042,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,772. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.02. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

