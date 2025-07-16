Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 14th

Onto Innovation, OSI Systems, and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves researching, developing or commercializing materials and devices at the nanoscale (typically below 100 nanometers). Investors in these stocks gain exposure to firms pioneering applications in fields such as electronics, medicine, energy and materials science through the manipulation of matter at the atomic or molecular level. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.58. The stock had a trading volume of 361,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,152. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.92. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSIS stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.32. 164,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,128. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $129.18 and a 12-month high of $241.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

NASDAQ BDRX traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,713,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

