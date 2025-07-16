Promising Penny Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 14th

Dare Bioscience, Bit Digital, Stardust Power, LQR House, and Canaan are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of very small companies that trade at low prices—typically under $5 per share—and are often quoted on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. Because they tend to have low trading volumes and wide bid-ask spreads, penny stocks can be highly volatile and carry a significant risk of loss. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Dare Bioscience (DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

NASDAQ DARE traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.20. 68,468,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,557. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 million, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.14. Dare Bioscience has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

Bit Digital (BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

NASDAQ BTBT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.31. 51,925,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,765,243. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 5.25. Bit Digital has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

Stardust Power (SDST)

Stardust Power Inc. is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

NASDAQ SDST traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.46. 369,927,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,427,435. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.11. Stardust Power has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $28.38.

LQR House (YHC)

NASDAQ YHC traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.77. 34,898,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,504. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.57. LQR House has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $98.00.

Canaan (CAN)

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Shares of CAN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 175,656,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,557,036. The firm has a market cap of $339.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.29. Canaan has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50.

