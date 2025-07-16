PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Position Lowered by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,937,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,034,000 after buying an additional 683,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,465,000 after acquiring an additional 64,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,562,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,425,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,185,000 after purchasing an additional 315,148 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,033,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,478,000 after purchasing an additional 169,736 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on PulteGroup from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.69.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $108.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

