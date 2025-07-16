Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,976,052 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $287,078,000 after purchasing an additional 371,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,330,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,768,000 after purchasing an additional 624,955 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,304 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,238,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,554,000 after purchasing an additional 605,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,435,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank set a $46.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Range Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.79.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $502,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,197. This represents a 88.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 9,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $388,652.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,556. This trade represents a 40.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,479. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Range Resources Stock Down 3.1%

NYSE:RRC opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03. Range Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

