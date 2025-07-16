ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in ResMed by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 384.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in ResMed by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $251.98 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.43 and a 1-year high of $263.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. KeyCorp set a $274.00 price target on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $265.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $241,438.05. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,443,068.77. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,070.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,936,730.16. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,013 shares of company stock worth $7,238,913. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

