ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stake Increased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 23,982.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,207,000 after acquiring an additional 730,510 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ResMed by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $531,706,000 after purchasing an additional 566,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $118,605,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ResMed by 813.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,387,000 after purchasing an additional 394,803 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 625,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 357,466 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $241,438.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,443,068.77. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total value of $2,056,070.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,503 shares in the company, valued at $116,936,730.16. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,013 shares of company stock worth $7,238,913 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $251.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.43 and a fifty-two week high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMD. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $265.00 target price on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $274.00 price target on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.58.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

