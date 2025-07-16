REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in REV Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.
REV Group Stock Performance
Shares of REVG opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $50.34.
REV Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
REVG has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other REV Group news, CEO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny sold 92,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $4,058,701.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 516,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,635,828.18. This trade represents a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
REV Group Profile
REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.
