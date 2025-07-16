Riot Platforms, Inc. Sells 99,409 Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) insider Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 99,409 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.58, for a total transaction of C$156,618.88.
Riot Platforms, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 14th, Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 280,825 shares of Bitfarms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.58, for a total transaction of C$442,439.79.
- On Tuesday, July 8th, Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 9,590 shares of Bitfarms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total transaction of C$14,255.06.
- On Monday, July 7th, Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 57,783 shares of Bitfarms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$83,912.47.
- On Wednesday, June 25th, Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 200 shares of Bitfarms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total transaction of C$225.79.
- On Wednesday, June 25th, Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 3,582 shares of Bitfarms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total transaction of C$3,947.88.
- On Friday, June 20th, Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 450,496 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.11, for a total transaction of C$499,915.41.
- On Wednesday, June 18th, Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 182,543 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total transaction of C$201,192.51.
- On Monday, June 16th, Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 1,500 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total transaction of C$1,767.09.
- On Monday, June 16th, Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 2,450 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.16, for a total transaction of C$2,854.03.
- On Wednesday, June 11th, Riot Platforms, Inc. sold 100 shares of Bitfarms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.24, for a total transaction of C$123.83.
Bitfarms Price Performance
TSE BITF opened at C$1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.96 and a 12-month high of C$4.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$491.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Bitfarms
Bitfarms is a global, publicly traded (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF) Bitcoin mining company. Bitfarms develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated mining farms with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. The Companyâ¿¿s proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.Bitfarms currently has 10 farms, which are located in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina.
