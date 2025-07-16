Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 28.9% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 32,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 20,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $346.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.84. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $351.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.13, for a total transaction of $760,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,166.29. This trade represents a 70.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total value of $118,454.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,838.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,487 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

