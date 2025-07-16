Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Ross Stores by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 123,824 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 71,203 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST opened at $127.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.36 and a 12-month high of $163.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.94.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

