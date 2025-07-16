Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 54,055 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Stock

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 54,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $349,735.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,607,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,401,495.50. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 674 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $4,354.04.

On Monday, July 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 31,293 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $201,213.99.

On Friday, June 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,277 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $83,246.79.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,029 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $25,302.12.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,875 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $11,775.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,497 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $29,005.65.

On Friday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 12,616 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $81,625.52.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,172 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $14,118.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,607 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $30,175.85.

On Monday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 9,080 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $59,201.60.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

GNT stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNT. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

