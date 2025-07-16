Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 75,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,114,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,875,000 after buying an additional 74,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Healthcare REIT stock opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39.

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $183.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 203.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBRA. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 64,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,289.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

