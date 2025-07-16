Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 350.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 28,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $43.07.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

