Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $1,476,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 429,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,688,793.60. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, July 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $1,472,139.90.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.98, for a total transaction of $1,686,146.70.

On Monday, July 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $1,644,065.85.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $1,640,080.05.

On Monday, June 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total transaction of $1,557,221.40.

On Friday, June 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total transaction of $1,561,053.90.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total transaction of $1,530,777.15.

On Monday, June 23rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $1,476,892.20.

On Friday, June 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.44, for a total transaction of $1,475,052.60.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,712.60.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $187.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.97. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of -113.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Atlassian by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Atlassian by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Atlassian by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEAM

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.