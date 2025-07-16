Scott W. Hart Sells 10,000 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,300. This trade represents a 12.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

StepStone Group Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average is $56.24. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.07 and a 52 week high of $70.38.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $295.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.87 million. StepStone Group had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently -40.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays set a $62.00 price objective on shares of StepStone Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 269.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,962,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,548 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,122,000 after acquiring an additional 895,521 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,163,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,340,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 661,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after purchasing an additional 515,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading

