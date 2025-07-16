SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stake Reduced by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in SEI Investments by 156.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,750,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 171,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,276,233.60. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $1,668,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,843. The trade was a 45.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,126 shares of company stock worth $19,638,659. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $91.13 on Wednesday. SEI Investments Company has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $551.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 21.30%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

