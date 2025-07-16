SkyOak Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.7% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $710.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $747.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $679.66 and a 200 day moving average of $635.93.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Roth Capital increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $4,532,440.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,181,574.40. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total transaction of $14,296,645.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,393.55. The trade was a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,263 shares of company stock valued at $104,638,750. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

