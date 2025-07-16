Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Snap-On by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-On by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,022,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-On during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap-On by 26.4% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Snap-On by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snap-On

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total transaction of $348,712.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,957.60. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $1,814,942.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 109,560 shares in the company, valued at $35,808,590.40. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,815 shares of company stock worth $9,482,532. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-On Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $313.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.95. Snap-On Incorporated has a twelve month low of $266.55 and a twelve month high of $373.90.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Snap-On’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snap-On from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.83.

About Snap-On

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

