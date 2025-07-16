SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) versus Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) Financial Contrast

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) and Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarEdge Technologies 9 18 0 0 1.67 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for SolarEdge Technologies and Ascent Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $17.64, indicating a potential downside of 35.56%. Given SolarEdge Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SolarEdge Technologies is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Ascent Solar Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarEdge Technologies $916.54 million 1.76 -$1.81 billion ($30.14) -0.91 Ascent Solar Technologies $40,000.00 88.80 -$9.13 million N/A N/A

Ascent Solar Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SolarEdge Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarEdge Technologies -182.81% -127.53% -46.17% Ascent Solar Technologies N/A -223.96% -95.86%

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage. The Solar segment offers power optimizers, inverters, batteries, storage solutions, electric vehicle chargers, smart tracking solutions, and smart energy management software products; Monitoring platform, a cloud-based monitoring platform, which collects power, voltage, current, and system data sent from inverters and power optimizers; and MySolarEdge app, that enables system owners to track their real-time system production and household energy consumption. This segment also provides Designer platform, an web-based tool that helps solar professionals to plan, build, and validate residential and commercial systems; Mapper application for registering the physical layout of new PV sites installed with DC optimized inverter systems; SetApp application that activates and configurate inverters; and grid services. The Energy Storage segment provides lithium-ion cells and containerized battery systems (BESS) solutions for commercial, industrial, and utility markets; modules and racks; purpose-built components and solutions, and hardware and software tools; and pre and post sales engineering support for designing, building, and managing battery and system solutions. The company offers e-mobility products, automated machines, and UPS products; and pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. It sells its products through solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.