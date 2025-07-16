Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) Stock Holdings Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,001.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 1.1%

SWX stock opened at $76.74 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 52 week low of $64.31 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.74%.

About Southwest Gas

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.