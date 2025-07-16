Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.81. Approximately 257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 60,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 0.5%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVII. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 204,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

