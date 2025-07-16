State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 127.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 87.0% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.0% in the first quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,849,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,376,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE:H opened at $148.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52-week low of $102.43 and a 52-week high of $168.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.96 and its 200 day moving average is $135.54.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Melius Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 53,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $7,083,672.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 266,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $35,416,770.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 371,111 shares of company stock worth $49,273,516. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

