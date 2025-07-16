State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 600 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $91,335,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $64,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,215,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,613 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 332.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,509,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,972,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,038,000 after acquiring an additional 794,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.09. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.07 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,542.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

