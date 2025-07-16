State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Position in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,867,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,959,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,859,000 after acquiring an additional 71,942 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,131,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,827,000 after acquiring an additional 403,010 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,310,000 after acquiring an additional 25,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Robert J. Conrad sold 4,029 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total value of $528,604.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,856. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 546 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $57,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,989.40. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,319 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SLAB. Wall Street Zen upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $137.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.48. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $177.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.48 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

